Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock Position Lowered by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 388.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 395 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 57.2% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 610 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 269.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 690 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $221.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $274.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.75.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $180.97 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $263.39. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.25%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

