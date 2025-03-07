Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $1,100.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $912.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $711.40 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $865.43 billion, a PE ratio of 77.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $824.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $849.05.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. TFR Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,158,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

