Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Has $22.80 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,560 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 4.0% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $22,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 17.9% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.4% during the third quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 440,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $248,036,000 after buying an additional 43,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

META opened at $627.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $740.91. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $656.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $599.31.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.78%.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $770.00 price target (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $720.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.26.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.50, for a total transaction of $257,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,692,495.50. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.36, for a total transaction of $7,971,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,009,092.44. The trade was a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 775,295 shares of company stock valued at $504,237,715 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

