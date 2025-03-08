11,818 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,055,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 683.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 252,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 220,304 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 653.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 188,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 163,340 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 874,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after buying an additional 564,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.56. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SEDG. Northland Securities lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman More Avery acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $411,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 274,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,348.60. This trade represents a 12.27 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

