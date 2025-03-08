13,031 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 433,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 287,611 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $24.03 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.