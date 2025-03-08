1,408 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.13.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $192.17 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.69 and a fifty-two week high of $236.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.72. The stock has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.