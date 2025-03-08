ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,880 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 14.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.65. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.15). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 94.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

