Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,649 shares of company stock valued at $23,871,905. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $199.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.11 and its 200-day moving average is $206.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

