Analysts Offer Predictions for RIGL Q3 Earnings

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.52 on Thursday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $361.46 million, a PE ratio of 146.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.50. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.59 million.

In related news, CFO Dean L. Schorno sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $42,593.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,631.48. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez sold 4,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $103,595.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,425.68. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,113 shares of company stock worth $190,644 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,130,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,018,000 after buying an additional 195,891 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 299,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 157,763 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 154,254 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 814.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 151,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

