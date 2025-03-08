Analysts Set Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target at $40.50

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.
ERJ stock opened at $51.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average is $37.57. Embraer has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. Embraer had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Embraer will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
