ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 211,940 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,571,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,753 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 16.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in ASE Technology by 14.8% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,063,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after acquiring an additional 265,767 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 149,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 33,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. Analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

