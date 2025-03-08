AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $3,500.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2025 earnings at $36.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $36.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $149.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $174.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AZO. Barclays lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,775.00 to $3,830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,490.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,646.62.

AZO opened at $3,620.28 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $2,728.97 and a 12-month high of $3,636.96. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,365.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3,229.56.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,500. This trade represents a 76.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 29.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

