AutoZone’s (AZO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $3,700.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2025 earnings at $38.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $49.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $148.90 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $165.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $189.89 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,501.00 to $3,753.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,775.00 to $3,830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,646.62.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,620.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,365.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,229.56. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,728.97 and a 1-year high of $3,636.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $177,500. This represents a 76.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 18.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,717,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in AutoZone by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,544,000 after buying an additional 60,483 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in AutoZone by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,455,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 592.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

