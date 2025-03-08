B. Riley Cuts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $3.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

PLUG has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.34.

Plug Power stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $146,465,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,438,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,244,000 after buying an additional 4,491,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 23.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,194,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after buying an additional 3,662,456 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

