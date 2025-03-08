Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $420.00 to $286.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MDB. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.87.

Shares of MDB opened at $187.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.68 and its 200-day moving average is $274.23. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $181.05 and a 12 month high of $411.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.30.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.85, for a total transaction of $1,339,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at $21,510,229.95. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,002.56. This trade represents a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,314 shares of company stock worth $13,337,753 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,270,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in MongoDB by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Infinitum Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,148,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,458,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in MongoDB by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

