Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 750,408 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 23,990 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp's holdings in Samsara were worth $32,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,283,000 after purchasing an additional 95,006 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 40,833 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Samsara by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 615,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,623,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Samsara by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 667,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,102,000 after buying an additional 317,831 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 23,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,049,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,505,753.86. This trade represents a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv L.P. Ah sold 112,380 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $5,160,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,389,912 shares of company stock valued at $65,081,064 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IOT opened at $35.32 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of -75.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

