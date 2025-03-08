Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 20,898 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $38,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 11,027,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,964,000 after purchasing an additional 213,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 171.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 64,057 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 148,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,009,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen raised shares of Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

