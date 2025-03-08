BMO Capital Markets Cuts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $1.40

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $1.60 to $1.40 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Plug Power from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.34.

PLUG stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Plug Power by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

