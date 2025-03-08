BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $380.00 to $405.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.10.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $333.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $387.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.55. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59. The company has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.93, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,217 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total transaction of $4,017,256.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,115,237.54. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

