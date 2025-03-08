Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PTCT

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.74) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.26). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.52) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PTCT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

PTCT stock opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,178,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53,688 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $148,363,000. State Street Corp raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,554,000 after purchasing an additional 149,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,325,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,015,000 after purchasing an additional 455,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $63,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,118 shares in the company, valued at $984,959.36. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 1,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $58,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,710.30. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,657. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

