Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Zai Lab FY2025 Earnings

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Zai Lab in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek expects that the company will earn ($1.38) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zai Lab’s current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 76.14%. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.15 million.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZLAB. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.10 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zai Lab

Zai Lab Stock Performance

ZLAB stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.02. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Insider Activity at Zai Lab

In other news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 14,544 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $479,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,537.44. The trade was a 50.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rafael Amado sold 7,583 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $199,281.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,157.52. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,127 shares of company stock worth $4,024,442 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 749.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,403,000 after buying an additional 4,830,646 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,714,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,760,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,507 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth about $46,172,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,436,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.