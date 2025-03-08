Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $440.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.10.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insider Activity

CRWD stock opened at $333.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.93, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.55. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $6,500,138.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,928,619.50. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $2,160,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811,842 shares in the company, valued at $280,613,187.30. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,310,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,331,000 after acquiring an additional 78,305 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 356.8% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

