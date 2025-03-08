CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $100,000.

CarMax Stock Down 0.9 %

KMX stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CarMax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KMX

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $853,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,873.50. This represents a 90.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,053,729.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,448 shares in the company, valued at $765,288. This trade represents a 57.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,915,445 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.