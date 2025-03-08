Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,296 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.4% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ADE LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ADE LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 20,087 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 46,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $393.31 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $381.00 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The company has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $416.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.87.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Microsoft from $525.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microsoft from $540.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.54.

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $1,118,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,352 shares in the company, valued at $22,080,578.32. This trade represents a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

