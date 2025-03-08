Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTRA. City State Bank bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.28%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.