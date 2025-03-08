CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.10.

Shares of CRWD opened at $333.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.93, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.55. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $6,500,138.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,928,619.50. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $59,596,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $3,927,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

