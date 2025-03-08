CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $475.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $506.00 to $475.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRWD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

CRWD stock opened at $333.50 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $387.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.55. The stock has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 653.93, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,613,187.30. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,204,000 after purchasing an additional 342,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after purchasing an additional 352,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,063,000 after purchasing an additional 124,984 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,542,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.