CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Piper Sandler

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $333.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $387.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.55. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The company has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.93, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,629,875.72. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total transaction of $7,329,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,194,852.96. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,596,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,927,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

