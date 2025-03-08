CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $430.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CRWD stock opened at $333.50 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.93, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.