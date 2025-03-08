CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $450.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. CICC Research began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.10.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $333.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.55. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,629,875.72. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $2,160,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,613,187.30. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 316,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,772,000 after acquiring an additional 51,134 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $955,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

