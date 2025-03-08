CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 0.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $450.00 to $425.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as low as $355.75 and last traded at $364.24. Approximately 1,648,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,733,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $365.44.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baird R W downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,459,423.38. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 653.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.