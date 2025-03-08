CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 155,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 397,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $614.19 million, a PE ratio of -87.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53.

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSE:CTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.48. CTO Realty Growth had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -690.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.50) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

