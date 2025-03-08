DA Davidson Comments on BOX’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:BOX)

Get BOX alerts:

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BOX in a report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson analyst L. Schreiner forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOX’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOX’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

BOX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

BOX Price Performance

BOX stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. BOX has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62.

Institutional Trading of BOX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in BOX by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 341,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 75,041 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in BOX by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 445,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 75,098 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in BOX by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 15,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in BOX by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 116,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $155,548.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,983.12. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 5,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $191,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,725. This trade represents a 10.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,758 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

