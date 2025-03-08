DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.24% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q1 2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.90 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $17.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.09.

DKS opened at $214.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.16 and a 200 day moving average of $219.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $178.21 and a 52-week high of $254.60.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,362,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,017,844. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total transaction of $1,697,956.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,808,355.35. This represents a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

