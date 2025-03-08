Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,759,000 after purchasing an additional 129,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,814,000 after buying an additional 85,770 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,609,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,814,000 after buying an additional 44,805 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Elevance Health by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,461,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,024,000 after buying an additional 286,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 16.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,574,000 after acquiring an additional 334,552 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE ELV opened at $409.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $362.21 and a one year high of $567.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $390.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Stephens cut Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $405.40 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.03.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

