Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2025

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELVFree Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,759,000 after purchasing an additional 129,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,814,000 after buying an additional 85,770 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,609,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,814,000 after buying an additional 44,805 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Elevance Health by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,461,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,024,000 after buying an additional 286,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 16.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,574,000 after acquiring an additional 334,552 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE ELV opened at $409.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $362.21 and a one year high of $567.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $390.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Stephens cut Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $405.40 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.