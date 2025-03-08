Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enpro were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Enpro alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Enpro during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 24.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Enpro in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enpro by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enpro during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Price Performance

NPO opened at $176.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.23 and a 200-day moving average of $170.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Enpro Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.68 and a 12-month high of $214.58.

Enpro Increases Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $199,061.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NPO

Enpro Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.