Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AutoZone Q3 Earnings

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $36.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $36.77. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $3,500.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $152.94 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AZO. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,753.00 to $3,841.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,775.00 to $3,830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,525.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,646.62.

NYSE AZO opened at $3,620.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,365.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,229.56. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,728.97 and a 52 week high of $3,636.96. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion.

In related news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,500. This trade represents a 76.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,545,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 482,040.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,117,000 after acquiring an additional 419,375 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 324,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $834,556,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

