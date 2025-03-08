EVgo’s (EVGO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for EVgo’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on EVgo from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

Shares of EVGO opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. EVgo has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $782.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.37.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Nanus sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $115,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,882,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,411,760. This represents a 79.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 44,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $150,667.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 95,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,312.26. The trade was a 31.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,061,563 shares of company stock valued at $115,225,745 over the last three months. Company insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth $51,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 32.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in EVgo by 31.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

