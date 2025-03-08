Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 27,841,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,074,000 after acquiring an additional 749,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,501,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,452,000 after purchasing an additional 416,338 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $281,206,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,296,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,544,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,457,000 after buying an additional 274,067 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.63. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 11.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $2,467,312.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,478.21. This trade represents a 41.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $554,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,291.12. This represents a 29.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

