Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000.

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $42.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.54.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

