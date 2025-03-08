Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPRFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 Trading Up 0.2 %

AAPR opened at $26.38 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $26.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF — 2 Yr to April 2026 (AAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

