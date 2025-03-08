Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,930 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get HP alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in HP by 16.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $41,391,000 after purchasing an additional 160,268 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in HP by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in HP by 47.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 146,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 47,230 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in HP by 35.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,523 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 16,207 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in HP by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 446,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $14,581,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at $204,002.50. This trade represents a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 40,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,401,987.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,724.80. This trade represents a 38.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,316,641 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65. HP Inc. has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HPQ

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.