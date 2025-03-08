Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 138,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,033,000 after acquiring an additional 136,871 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,115,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

BATS:MTUM opened at $204.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $229.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

