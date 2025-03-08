Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,980,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 5.1% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,894,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,256,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $859.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $923.05 and its 200 day moving average is $906.88. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $684.14 and a one year high of $994.03.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $4.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.42%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total value of $114,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,838.49. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total value of $1,202,838.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,945,508.09. This represents a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,054 shares of company stock valued at $17,466,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $995.24.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

