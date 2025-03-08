Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 1,005 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Brueske Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,806,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 154,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,473,000.

FTCS stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.29. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $81.16 and a 1-year high of $94.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.4043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

