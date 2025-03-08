Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 282 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,179,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 114,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 58,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS PAVE opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.57. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

