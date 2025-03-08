Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 285 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.9% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 56,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,751,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $43,478,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $428.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $436.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.50. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $376.14 and a 1 year high of $451.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

