Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 436 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.16.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

