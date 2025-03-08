Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 887 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 678.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $53.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $42.77 and a one year high of $63.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.15.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

