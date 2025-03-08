Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 373.1% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNG. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.33.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $220.57 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.88 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

